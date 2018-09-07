Isuzu rolls out 2 mini-trucks for south Indian market story for biz news:

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Leading transport solutions provider SML-Isuzu on Friday rolled out two models of mini-trucks for the south Indian market.

“Our new twin light commercial vehicles (LCVs) offer fuel efficiency, more driver comfort, higher uptime, minimum maintenance cost and optimum loading capacity,” Isuzu Vice-President (marketing) Junji Tonoshima told reporters here.

The Chandigarh-based 35-year-old joint venture between Swaraj Vehicles Ltd and Mazda Motor Corporation of Japan makes a range of LCV and ICV (intermediate commercial vehicle) trucks and buses and special application vehicles for meeting the growing needs of the growing transportation sector across the country.

“We have introduced the 7-tonne mini-trucks to meet the changing customer needs, with upgradation and automation,” said Tonoshima at a preview of the twin models.

The super heavy duty trucks aSamrat-17 and aSamrat-19′ are priced at Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17 lakh respectively, with additional features and accessories.

The company also unveiled advanced telematics solution to revolutionise transportation management and 24×7 on road service support to its customers in southern India.

The cabins have USB port for mobile charging, more leg room for the drivers, lighter clutch for smooth gearshift and real-time tracking device for the owners.

Mazda’s associate trading house Sumitomo Corporation joined the company subsequently, buying an unspecified equity into the joint venture./Eom/215 words.

–IANS

fb/prs