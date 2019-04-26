It changed my life: Rana on 2 years of ‘Baahubali 2’

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) As “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” completed two years of its release on Sunday, actor Rana Daggubati who played Bhallaldev in the film expressed happiness on being part of the epic saga that changed his life forever.

“Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever! ‘Baahubali’,” Rana tweeted along with the poster of the film.

Celebrating the second anniversary of S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial, makers on the official Twitter handle of “Baahubali” franchise thanked fans for their love.

“It’s been two years for the epic saga that not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us,” the post read.

Released in 2017, “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is the second part of “Baahubali” franchise. “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” stars Prabhas and Rana.

The film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is one of India’s highest grossing films.

–IANS

