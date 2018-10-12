It is 2014 any more: Thackeray warns BJP

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) In a veiled warning to the BJP, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that “the winds of 2014 elections have changed now” and the people of India have not forgotten all the ‘jumlas’ of the Modi government.

“The people of the country seek replies to all the big promises you made in 2014, but the BJP gave us only jumlas like ‘Achhe Din’ or depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s bank account,” Thackeray roared in his speech.

Addressing the party’s customary Dassehra Rally, Thackeray said Prime Minster Narendra Modi, his cabinet ministers, BJP Chief Ministers and all others were camping in the five states where elections shall be held next month.

“This itself is a big defeat for you. Instead of concentrating on developmental works and fulfilling the promises of 2014, the government is washing its hands off (the promises),” he said.

Thackeray recalled how when he questioned Union Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad on the ‘monstrous’ hikes in petrol-diesel-cooking gas rates, the Minister shrugged his shoulders and said “It’s not in our hands.”

“What do you mean? You have Lord Vishnu’s 11th ‘avatar’ with you but you cannot stop inflation and galloping fuel prices and zooming US dollar rates? If you can’t do this, then why are you sticking to power? It appears the NDA’s DNA is defective,” Thackeray said.

He reiterated how “the petrol pumps and gas cylinders now appear to be Ravana” to the people burdened by steep prices, but the government had not taken any measures to control them despite a nationwide outcry.

Referring to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that since the BJP never expected to win the 2014 elections, it made all kinds of promises but now they were stuck.

“You should have thought carefully before speaking. But having made the promises, you should have sacrificed your lives to keep your word. That is Maharashtra’s culture. But they are shameless and have simply lied, lied and lied to the country. Remember, the country is sitting on the tip of a volcano which can erupt anytime with disastrous consequences,” Thackeray declared.

Attempting to score a point on the Ram Temple issue, Thackeray said he will visit the Ayodhya site on November 25 and question Modi on what happened to the promise of constructing a grand Ram temple though more than four years have passed.

He pointed out how in Ramadan there was a ceasefire with Pakistan but on Ganeshotsav and Navratri loudspeakers were banned.

Training guns on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said though monsoon had barely ended, the dragon of drought had raised its ugly head in Maharashtra.

“Karnataka has already declared a drought and started relief measures. But in Maharashtra, the CM is still studying the issue. We ask Fadnavis to immediately declare a drought here.”

He said when the Shiv Sena speaks about the problems faced by the masses, “we are labelled ‘anti-government’ and ‘anti-national'”.

–IANS

