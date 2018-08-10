It was totally unexpected: Zebby on getting ‘Manmarziyan’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Zebby Singh says bagging a role in “Manmarziyan”, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was unexpected.

“I am thankful to Anurag sir for offering me this role in his upcoming movie ‘Manmarziyan’. It was totally unexpected. It is one of the most overwhelming things that happened to me,” Zebby said in a statement.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

“Then came ‘Papa By Chance’ where I am playing the role of Yuvaan. These experiences have taught me a lot and have been the stepping stone of my acting career,” said Zebby.

Prior to acting, Zebby walked the ramp at a popular fashion week in Delhi.

–IANS

