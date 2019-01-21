Italian comic actor nominated for Unesco Committee

Rome, Jan 23 (IANS/AKI) The government has decided to nominate 82-year-old Italian comic actor Lino Banfi to represent Italy on a Unesco committee, Deputy Premier, Welfare and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

“The government has nominated Maestro Banfi to represent Italy,” Di Maio said at a presentation of the government’s flagship basic income for the poorest citizens. “We have given Lino Banfi Unesco World Heritage status,” he quipped, standing beside the veteran film actor and presenter.

Born Pasquale Zagaria in the city of Andria in Italy’s southern Puglia region, Banfi has appeared in over 100 films since 1960. He became a Goodwill Ambassador for the Italian National Committee for UNICEF in 2000.

–IANS/AKI

