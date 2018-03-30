Italian conceptual artist’ works exhibited at Sydney Biennale

Rome, April 4 (IANS/AKI) Works by Italian conceptual artist and writer Luciano Fabro are on show at the 21st Biennale of Sydney running from 16 March to 11 June, Italy’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The prestigious event, which this year celebrates its 45th anniversary, offers a new platform for arts and ideas and is known worldwide as it presents innovative and stimulating art works both from Australia and from the rest of the world.

The 21st Biennale’s theme is SUPERPOSITION: Equilibrium and Engagement and the event will be hosted by numerous galleries and locations in Sydney, the ministry said.

Fabro (1936-2007) dedicated his entire artistic career to redefining the artistic potential of sculpture by using a vast range of materials, both traditional and not, challenging the creative capacity of this form of expression.

He was also a renowned member of the Italian Arte Povera vanguard art movement. The movement was started in the second half of the 1960s, mainly in Turin, by a dozen artists who made their works – principally sculptures – with everyday materials, such as soil, rocks, cloth, paper and rope, with the aim of evoking a pre-industrial era.

The presentation of Fabro’s work at the 21st Biennale of Sydney was made possible thanks to the generous assistance of distinguished Australian architect Penelope Seidler, the ministry said.

–IANS/AKI

