Italian duo Marnik cancel Sunburn gig over issues with organisers

Pune, Dec 31 (IANS) Italian duo Marnik, popular in the dance music scene, on Sunday said they had no choice but to cancel their performance at the Ola Sunburn 2017 here over issues with the organisers.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Marnik said: “We will not be performing at Sunburn festival. We would have loved to be there to share some incredible moments with all of you. But unfortunately it’s not gonna happen.

“We tried our very best to attend Sunburn but we have no choice. This might be surprising when you know that we have been involved in three Sunburn Anthems right?

“Sunburn’s organisation did not respect us from Day 1. They never did for any deals we had in place for our booker and management for years now. We apologise for the inconvenience but we know that we will see you around very soon.”

They wrapped up the message with “much love” and wishes for a “Happy 2018”.

The duo comprises Emanuele and Alessandro.

–IANS

