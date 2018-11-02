Italian lawmakers back protection for Asia Bibi

Rome, Nov 9 (IANS/AKI) The foreign affairs committee of Italy’s lower house of parliament has unanimously approved a resolution calling for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy in her homeland, to be given international protection.

“In backing this resolution, the Italian parliament has demonstrated its support for international efforts and to the serious and constructive commitment of Italy’s government towards a positive outcome to these events,” committee chairwoman Marta Grande said on Thursday.

Bibi was released from jail in Multan in Pakistan on Thursday following her acquittal of blasphemy last week by the Supreme Court after eight years on death row.

Asia Bibi’s husband Ashiq Masih had said the family is in danger from Islamists and pleaded for asylum.

Several Western countries are understood to have held discussions with Asia Bibi’s family about granting them asylum and Masih has reportedly asked the Italian government for help.

