Italian Minister signs expulsion orders for three ‘Islamic extremists’

Rome, July 4 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday he had signed deportation orders for three alleged Islamic extremists, vowing “zero tolerance” for jihadists.

“I have signed expulsion orders for three Islamic extremists. Zero tolerance for those who want to bring war onto our soil,” Salvini wrote on Facebook, adding a photo showing him signing documents at his desk at the Interior Ministry.

Italian authorities on Saturday deported 29-year-old Tunisian suspected Islamic extremist, according to the interior ministry.

The Tunisian was the 60th alleged religious extremist expelled from Italy this year and the 297th since 2015, the Ministry said.

–IANS/AKI

