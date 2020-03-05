Italian national under observation in Assam hotel

Guwahati, March 6 (IANS) An Italian national was on Friday put under observation at a hotel in Tezpur of Assam’s Sonitpur district after he arrived there amidst the coronavirus scare, an official said.

The foreigner, however, did not have any of the classical symptoms of the dreaded disease, which has triggered a global panic. Italy is one of the worst-hit countries after China, where the disease broke out.

The vistor’s samples have been collected and sent here for testing, the official said.

–IANS

