Italian-Pakistani woman killed by family for ‘honour’

Islamabad, April 24 (IANS) An Italian-Pakistani woman was killed by her father, brother and uncle in a case of honour killing in Pakistan’s Gujrat district, the media reported on Tuesday.

Police said that 26-year-old Sana Cheema’s family had termed her death as an “accident” and buried the body in West Mangowal area of the district, Geo News reported.

However, police started an investigation after social media reports suggested that the girl was murdered.

According to police, the girl’s father, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, wanted to marry her off to one of his relatives but Cheema wanted to get married in Italy.

The father then took on board his son, Adnan Mustafa, and brother, Mazhar Iqbal, and hatched a plan to kill her. A case was registered against the three men but they are yet to be arrested.

In 2016, British national Samia Shahid was murdered for “honour” in Pakistan. The 28-year-old girl from Bradford had been visiting her family in Jhelum when she was killed because her family disapproved of her second marriage.

–IANS

soni/vm