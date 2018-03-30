Italian PM lauds Martin Luther King

Rome, April 4 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s Premier Paolo Gentiloni paid tribute to ‘”exemplary” US civil rights leader and Nobel Peace laureate Martin Luther King on Wednesday – the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

“Martin Luther King – his dreams have come along way. His example lives on,” tweeted Gentiloni.

King was fatally shot on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968, aged 37, allegedly by white supremacist James Earl Ray.

–IANS/AKI

