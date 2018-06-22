Italian PM to visit US in July: White House

Washington, June 28 (IANS) Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will visit Washington and meet President Donald Trump on July 30, the White House has said.

During Conte’s visit, Washington and Rome will look to deepen cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promote economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will hold a private conversation, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting, Sander’s statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

She also said Trump and Conte will recognise the historical and cultural ties that underpin their bilateral relationship.

Conte was sworn in on June 1.

–IANS

