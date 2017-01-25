Italy announces Davis Cup squad for Argentina tie

Rome, Jan 25 (IANS) The Italian Tennis Federation named Fabio Fognini, Andreas Seppi, Simone Bolelli and Paolo Lorenzi as the four members of the team to play defending champions Argentina in the first round of the 2017 Davis Cup next month, .

Bolelli, 31 and world no. 459, is the main addition for the team after being out in the last part of the 2016 season because of an injury to his left knee, reports Efe.

Bolelli will play in the doubles match with his usual partner, Fognini, world no. 48.

Meanwhile, Seppi, world no. 89, comes to the tie against Argentina in good shape, after reaching round of 16 at the Australian Open, in which he fell to Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Italy and Argentina will play from February 3 to 5 in the Davis Cup encounter. This will be the second clash between the two sides in less than a year at the Sarmiento Park.

–IANS

tri/bg