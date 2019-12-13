Italy appeals for de-escalation of Libyan conflict

Rome, Dec 18 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who visited Libya on Tuesday, on Wednesday urged the internationally recognised government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east to de-escalate the country’s deadly military conflict.

“In no uncertain terms, I asked all interlocutors to work for an immediate de-escalation ahead of the Berlin conference,” Di Maio told lawmakers, referring to a planned peace conference on Libya whose date has yet to be set.

“I invited all sides to take a committed, constructive approach,” he added.

Di Maio’s comments came after his one-day visit to Libya where he held talks with the country’s rival leaders and military foes, Premier Fayez al-Sarraj and eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Italy has extensive interests in Libya and is seeking to spearhead international diplomatic efforts to stabilise its oil-rich former colony, from where most boat migrants to Italy set sail.

–IANS/AKI

