Italy appoints new envoy to Kazakhstan

Rome, April 5 (IANS/AKI) Career diplomat Pasquale D’Avino on Thursday took over as Italy’s new Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Italian Foreign Ministry announced, calling the Central Asian republic “a strategic country”.

“Today Pasquale D’Avino started work as Italy’s Ambassador in Kazakhstan, a strategic country in central Asia. We wish him well!” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Before becoming Italy’s envoy to Kazakhstan, D’Avino was the Foreign Ministry’s Director-General for Political Affairs and Security and from 2014-2017 its Director-General for the European Union.

D’Avino earlier served as Italy’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic and was previously posted to Saudi Arabia, the US and Ethiopia.

