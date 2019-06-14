Italy ‘biggest’ European interlocutor for US-Salvini

Washington, June 18 (IANS/AKI) Italy is the “biggest” European country that the US could want dialogue with, far-right interior minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini told reporters during a visit to Washington on Monday.

“Italy is the biggest European country with which the US could and wants to have dialogue with,” Salvini told reporters after a meeting at the State Department with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“It is a very interesting conduit for both sides,” Salvini added.

Earlier, Salvini visite the national military cemetery at Arlington where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited the Lincoln Memorial, accompanied by Italy’s amabassador Armando Varricchio.

Salvini was latter due to meet Vice-President Mike Pence at the White House.

