Italy deports another Tunisian IS ‘supporter’

Rome, July 18 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities expelled a 29-year-old Tunisian accused of supporting the Islamic State jihadist group – the second in less than a week, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Tunisian, was deported on Tuesday after serving a jail sentence for assault, the ministry said.

During his time in prison, the Tunisian was monitored by investigators who allege he had close ties to ‘Islamic extremist milieux’ and was at high risk of radicalisation, said the ministry, adding the suspect was the 66th suspected Islamic extremist to be deported from Italy this year and the 303rd since the start of 2015, according to the interior ministry.

A 28-year-old Tunisian alleged IS supporter was expelled from Italy on Sunday after police found he was armed and in possession of images of the IS flag and fighters, according to the ministry.

