Italy deports Tunisian IS supporter

Rome, Nov 11 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities have expelled a Tunisian supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group who allegedly hoped to carry out an attack in Rome similar to the one that hit Berlin in 2016 Christmas.

The 30-year-old Tunisian was deported aboard a flight to Tunis after his release from jail in the northeastern city of Vicenza on Thursday, where he served time for common crimes, the Interior Ministry said.

Investigators said the suspect showed clear signs of religious radicalization that while in prison, exalting the Berlin Christmas market bombing in which fellow Tunisian Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured 56 on December 19, 2016.

The Tunisian also allegedly said he wanted to stage a similar attack in the Italian capital, according to investigators.

A total 110 suspected Islamic extremists have been deported from Italy this year and 347 since the start of 2017, the Ministry stated.

–IANS/AKI

