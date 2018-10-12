Italy expels suspected Moroccan, Egyptian extremists

Rome, Oct 18 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities have deported two Moroccans and an Egyptian, bringing to 106 the number of alleged Islamic extremists expelled this year, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Egyptian was arrested in May outside Milan after allegedly threatening passers-by with a large knife. The suspect also injured a policeman during his arrest and caused criminal damage to his prison cell, the ministry said.

The two deported Moroccans are aged 33 and 42, said the ministry.

The 33-year-old Moroccan showed “clear intolerance” towards Christianity while serving time in prison for common crimes and forbade other inmates from displaying religious symbols, according to the ministry.

The man also lauded the deadly 2017 Barcelona terror attack, saying he hoped all Muslims would carry out such acts, the ministry added.

The 42-year-old Moroccan suspect, who had prior convictions for illegal arms possession, had become “increasingly radicalised” and “showed unease and bitterness” towards Italian and western society, the ministry said.

A total of 343 religious extremists have been deported from Italy since the beginning of 2015, the ministry stated.

–IANS

prs