Italy gives 200,000 euros to Guatemala after volcano disaster

Rome, June 21 (IANS/AKI) The Italian government has donated 200,000 euros to help victims of a volcanic eruption in Guatemala earlier this month that killed over 300 people and displaced more than 3,000, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The funds will go towards medical aid, the distribution of relief supplies and measures to reduce the risk of a further disaster in the Central American nation, giving priority to the most vulnerable – especially children, minors and women, the Ministry said.

The Italian donation comes in response to an appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the ministry said.

Guatemala’s highly active Fuego volcano, located about 35 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, erupted on 3 June, engulfing entire villages and destroying hundreds of homes in the Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez, and Escuintla regions.

–IANS/AKI

