Italy praises ‘very positive’ Brexit transition accord

Brussels, March 22 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday hailed the transition deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union agreed earlier this week that would allow for a transition period until December 2020.

“We will approve this major step forward on Brexit at Friday’s meeting,” Gentiloni said in Brussels, referring to a two-day summit of European leaders that kicked off on Thursday.

“We consider the agreement to be very positive. It is especially positive in respect of our fellow citizens and other EU citizens who are in the UK – something we had pushed for,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Under the terms of the joint legal text agreed Monday by Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Britain will be able to negotiate, sign and ratify its own trade deals, while EU citizens arriving in Britain will enjoy the same rights and guarantees as those who arrive before Brexit.

“We are extremely satisfied and thank Michel Barnier and David Davis for achieving this result,” Gentiloni said.

EU President Donald Tusk said he had recommended EU leaders welcome the transition deal “in practice”.

Britain is due to leave the 27-nation bloc on March 29, 2019.

–IANS/AKI

vd