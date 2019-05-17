Italy reaffirms commitment to LGBTI rights

Rome, May 18 (IANS/AKI) Italy has reaffirmed its commitment at international level to fight all forms of discrimination, including that based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“Despite the progress made in the last few years, LGBTI people continue to suffer acts of discrimination and violence in many parts of the world, and numerous laws criminalise consensual relations between adults of the same sex,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday to mark International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Italy along with other European Union member States, supports several international initiatives to protect and promote LGBTI rights, said the statement.

“These initiatives include enhancing the role of civil society organisations and human rights activists engaged in this issue throughout the world,” the statement said.

Italy is active in the LGBTI Core Group, which unites countries and organisations committed to fighting discrimination based on sexual orientation within the United Nations, and in the Equal Rights Coalition, a platform that promotes the exchange of information and good practices on the matter, the statement noted.

Italy also contributes to the Global Equality Fund, an intergovernmental fund that finances projects to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersexual people, according to the statement.

“Moreover, the commitment to promote and safeguard the principles of equality and dignity of all human beings is a priority of the mandate that Italy currently holds within the United Nations Human Rights Council,” the statement added.

