Italy to expel Nigerian accused of woman’s rape

Rome, Feb 1 (IANS/AKI) A Nigerian migrant will be deported from Italy after he raped a 62-year-old woman at an asylum centre near Naples, police said on Wednesday.

Eboh Jude, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Poggioreale prison in Naples after he allegedly attacked the 62-year-old woman who worked at the asylum centre where he was staying.

“The expulsion will take place as soon as the necessary legal procedures have been completed,” Naples police headquarters stated.

Jude allegedly got inside the woman’s office, blocked the door and raped her. He was arrested after one of the woman’s colleagues called police.

Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League party leader Matteo Salvini earlier on Wednesday called for Jude to be chemically castrated and deported.

“He’s been arrested, but that’s not enough. He should be chemically castrated and expelled from Italy,” Salvini wrote on Facebook.

The alleged attack took place at a hotel in Giugliano town of the Campania region that is being used to house migrants and asylum seekers.

–IANS/AKI

