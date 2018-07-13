Italy to seek EU review of sanctions against Russia, could wield veto

Moscow, July 16 (IANS/AKI) The Italian government will ask the European Union to reconsider its sanctions against Russia this year and cannot rule out vetoing the sanctions, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

“In our opinion, sanctions don’t benefit anyone, including the Italian economy,” he said at a press conference here, reported Sputnik International.

“During this year in Brussels, we will raise the issue of reviewing such an ineffective policy,” said Salvini where he attended FIFA’s 2018 World Cup final on Sunday.

“We have already returned to good relations with Russia on the issues of culture, trade, industry and security,” added Salvini, who is also Italy’s Interior Minister.

An Italian veto on sanctions would be a “last resort”, he said, noting that Italy would prefer to “convince our partners with our arguments”.

Rome wants Italian businesses to work with Russian companies, as well as to strengthen cooperation between the states on security issues, said Salvini, as per Sputnik, adding that the

2018 FIFA World Cup was a great success story for Russia and also stands as an example for migration policy.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia over its 2014 intervention in Ukraine, prompting Russia to respond with agricultural counter-sanctions.

–IANS/AKI

vd