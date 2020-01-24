Italy vows to help Iraq boost security, economic growth

Rome, Jan 24 (IANS/AKI) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday pledged his country’s support to help Iraq combat terrorism and also that Italian businesses would aid the oil-rich Middle Eastern country to boost its economy.

During talks here on Friday with Iraq’s President Barham Salih, Di Maio and Salih agreed their countries shared “common priorities, first the fight against terrorism,” Di Maio wrote on Facebook after the meeting.

“Also propelling the Iraqi economy’s growth by promoting our businesses, especially in the energy sector,” he added.

Di Maio assured Salih that Italy would continue to give Iraq’s security forces “the necessary support”, according to the post.

“Italy intends to honour its commitments with Iraq at bilateral and multilateral level,” Di Maio underlined, adding that Iraq needed to “work together with the international community with clear and transparent objectives”.

Di Maio recalled that thousands of people had died, been injured and displaced in Iraq since the US-led invasion and war “with a progressive increase in the numbers of terrorist cells on the ground”.

“It’s another lesson from the past that the West cannot ignore. Dialogue, cooperation and development are the way forward,” he stressed.

–IANS/AKI

