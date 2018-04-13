Italy warns against trade tariffs

Milan, April 17 (IANS/AKI) Nations must safeguard the healthy world economy of recent years and oppose trade barriers, Italy’s Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday.

“In these past years we have benefitted from a favourable global economic outlook. Let’s keep this safe. Care must be taken not to worsen the dark clouds that have appeared on the horizon,” he said as he opened a furniture fair in the northern Italian city of Rho.

“We need to work to reduce geopolitical uncertainly and fight the politics of trade tariffs,” Gentiloni addeed.

His remarks came amid uncertainty about how the current trade conflict between the US and China – the world’s two largest economies – will affect other markets such as Europe.

The trade dispute began after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium last month.

