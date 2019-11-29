Italy ‘won’t rush’ to re-open embassy in Syria

Rome, Dec 5 (IANS/AKI) Italy will make no unilateral move to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus and will coordinate any decision with the international community, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

“Italy will not take any steps that are not coordinated with the political process mandated by the United Nations,” Di Maio told reporters at a joint press conference here after talks with UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

“There will not be any headlong rush by Italy. We need to follow the process that is taken forward by the constitutional committee,” Di Maio said.

Di Maio was referring to the long-awaited committee bringing together the rival sides in Syria’s long-running war which met for the first time on October 30 in Geneva.

“When conditions are right I hope that we can all make progress together concerning the presence of our diplomats,” he underlined.

–IANS/AKI

vd