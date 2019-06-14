Italy’s next EU Commissioner to focus on jobs: Deputy PM

Rome, June 19 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s new European Union Commissioner will concentrate on businesses and on employment, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini vowed on Tuesday.

“Italy’s next EU Commissioner will be focussed on work, not on philosophy or travel agencies, but on companies and on employment,” Salvini said at a meeting here of Italy’s Confartigianato association of artisans and small businesses.

Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said last week that as an EU founding member, Italy should set its sights on a key European Commission portfolio like trade, competition or industry – comments that echoed earlier calls from Italy’s Deputy Premier and Labour, Welfare and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio.

A new EU executive is due to take office this year following parliamentary elections last month and the appointment of a new European Commission President to replace Jean-Claude Juncker.

Italy’s current member of the European Commission is Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief.

–IANS/AKI

vd