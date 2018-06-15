Italy’s Osteria Francescana is world’s best restaurant

Bilbao (Spain), June 20 (IANS) Italy’s Osteria Francescana was proclaimed Tuesday as the best eatery on the planet during the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards ceremony at Bilbao’s Euskalduna palace.

Most of the names of the top five were familiar, though the order shifted from previous years.

Osteria, under the direction of head chef Massimo Bottura, came first in 2016, but fell to second last year, reports Efe.

Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca – which took the third spot last year – won second this time around, while France’s Mirazur climbed from fourth to third.

Osteria Francescana made an appearance on comedian Aziz Ansari’s Master of None Netflix series in 2017.

–IANS

nir