Italy’s populist coalition takes 2nd stab at forming government

Rome, June 1 (IANS) For the second time in a week, the little-known lawyer and law professor proposed as prime minister by the alliance of the nationalist League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) met here Thursday with Italy’s President to receive a mandate to form the country’s next government.

Sergio Mattarella summoned Giuseppe Conte to Quirinale Palace after the League and M5S agreed on a revised list of ministers in response to the head of state’s veto of the nomination of outspoken Euro-skeptic Paolo Savona to lead the economy ministry, Efe reported.

The 81-year-old Savona remains part of the government, but as minister of European Union Affairs, while the economy portfolio will be in the hands of academic Giovanni Tria.

The new administration is to be sworn-in Friday.

Conte, who taught classes as usual at the University of Florence on Thursday before being called to Rome, appeared before reporters at the Quirinale after meeting with Mattarella to announce a Cabinet list split almost evenly between members of the League and M5S.

Luigi Di Maio, the leader of M5S, will head the super-ministry of Economic Development and Labor.

League chief Matteo Salvini gets the powerful post of interior minister and his top aide, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is to be chief of staff in the prime minister’s office.

The new government must be confirmed by Parliament, where M5S and the League together command an absolute majority.

–IANS

ahm/