ITBP sets up ‘disinfection tunnel’ for HQ staff

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set up a ‘disinfection tunnel’ at its headquarters here to disinfect its staff and officials to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The tunnel is part of efforts by the personnel of the paramilitary force which guards 3,488 km India-China border.

The ITBP has come up with the concept as similar tunnels are already being used at various places in different states to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 disease.

The solution used to spray in the tunnel is sodium hypochlorite and it has been tested and reviewed by a team of doctors, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told IANS, adding it is made of fabric.

The tunnel is 10 feet long and nine feet high.

The officer said that a similar tunnel was set up a week ago at the force’s camp in west Delhi’s Chhawla which has been used as a quarantine centre since February for those evacuated from different foreign countries.

–IANS

rak/kr