ITBP trooper dressed as bear chase monkeys, Tweeple amused

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A viral video is doing rounds on Internet in which Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel can be seen dressed in bear costumes to shoo away monkeys off the camp.

The hilarious video was shared by one of the Twitter user with the caption, “#ITBP jawans found a unique way to scare monkeys in #Uttrakhand They dressed like jungle bears! See how monkeys ran away in seconds @ITBP_official”

In the shared video, one can see that dozens of monkeys stomped the premises of the camp. The ITBP soldiers then came out dressing as bears, to scare away monkeys. As soon as the monkeys saw them, they ran away into the nearby forests. As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “Ha ha gud one. Naturally monkeys will evolve to differentiate.”

Another wrote, “Extreme time calls for extreme measures.”

“Kya kya karna padta hai desh ke jawano ko” read one post.

A user remarked, “Grand salute…without causing any harm…clearing the premises….”

