Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) ITC Chairman Y.C. Deveshwar died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, company sources said. He was 72.

Deveshwar was one of the longest-serving corporate heads in Indian history with over two decades at the helm at ITC.

He previously led Air India as its managing director between 1991 and 1994.

–IANS

ssp/in