ITC net profit up 18.7% to Rs 3,481.9 cr in Q4

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) FMCG major ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 18.7 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 3,481.9 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2018-19 (FY19), compared to Rs 2,932.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 12,064.15 crore, representing a growth of 12.7 per cent driven mainly by its agri business, hotels and paperboards.

The board of directors recommended an ordinary dividend of Rs 5.75 per share for the year ended on March 31, 2019. In the previous year, the company announced an ordinary dividend of Rs 5.15 per share.

“Total cash outflow in this regard will be Rs 8,497.59 crore including dividend distribution tax of Rs 1,448.88 crore,” the company said.

During the entire financial year (FY19), the net profit at Rs 12,464.32 crore registered a growth of 11.1 per cent, it added.

–IANS

bdc/mr