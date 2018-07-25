ITC net profit up over 10% in Q1

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) Cigarette-to-FMCG major ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 10.08 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 2,818.68 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2018 as compared to Rs 2,560.50 crore in the year-ago period.

On a comparable basis, its gross revenue from sale of products and services was at Rs 10,722.22 crore in the June quarter, down by about 22 per cent from Rs 13,722.21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, gross sales (net of rebates and discounts), on a comparable basis, grew by 13.5 per cent to Rs 18,171.66 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 16,010.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

–IANS

bdc/vd