itel extends partnership with Airtel

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) China-based Transsion Holdings’ brand itel Mobile on Friday extended its partnership with Bharti Airtel under the latter’s “Mera Pehla Smartphone” initiative.

As part of the partnership, itel’s A44, A44 Pro and itel S42 devices will be available for customers at effective prices of Rs 3,999, Rs 5,399 and Rs 6,699, respectively, along with cashback coupons of Rs 1,800 from Airtel.

“We primarily believe in value addition and wish to offer the same to our users and potential customers,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

itel devices are available in retail stores across the country.

The instant cashback coupons are available on “MyAirtel” app.

–IANS

