itel’s next budget smartphone set to take on Redmi 6A

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile is set to launch a new feature-packed smartphone in India on May 16 that would take Redmi 6A head on.

Industry sources told IANS on Monday that the power-packed itel device is likely to be launched below Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the 2GB and 16GB Redmi 6A is currently priced at Rs 5,999.

The device may house features like AI dual camera, capable of performing tasks beyond just capturing good pictures, 2GB RAM for multitasking, latest Android Pie 9 OS, full screen HD+ display and double security features like fingerprint and face unlock.

Sources said that the upcoming itel device would be a good choice in the budget smartphone segment.

The latest itel portfolio includes A44 Air (5.45-inch full screen device), A44 power and A23 — priced at Rs 4,399, Rs 4,599 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

The latest addition could be a game changer for first time buyers and those consumers who are willing to upgrade from old entry level handsets.

The company logged 7 per cent share in the feature phone segment in the first quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

–IANS

na/pg