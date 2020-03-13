ITF postpones all events until April 20

London, March 14 (IANS) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has postponed all its sanctioned events until April 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The sport’s ruling body made the decision after continuously monitoring the spread and impact of COVID-19, and consultation with medical, travel and security experts as well as the relevant international and national authorities.

The suspended events include the men’s and women’s ITF World Tennis Tour, the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour and ITF Seniors Tour.

“This will be reviewed on a weekly basis but no ITF events will take place until at least the week of Monday 20 April,” the ITF claimed.

“We will work closely with our partners and other stakeholders, Regional and National Associations, to determine suitable alternative dates, with the goal of enabling the resumption of playing opportunities across each category as soon as the situation allows.”

“The health and safety of players, player support teams, event staff and spectators must be the priority. It is not possible to predict the length of time that tennis as a whole will be affected by COVID-19, but we will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly,” the ITF added.

Professional tennis is a collaboration between the ITF, the ATP and the WTA.

