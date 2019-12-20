It’s 0.3 in Punjab’s Halwara town

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) The Halwara town in Punjab on Friday recorded a low of 0.3 degree Celsius as renewed cold wave conditions were witnessed across the plains of Punjab and Haryana over the past 24 hours despite sunny conditions, the Met Department here said.

Dense fog was experienced at several places, especially along the highways.

The minimum temperatures were one to five degrees below normal at most places.

Hisar and Narnaul in Haryana recorded lows of 1.1 and 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees, a fall from 6.7 degrees on Thursday.

The maximum temperatures at most places in Punjab and Haryana hovered around 15 degrees.

The holy city of Amritsar and the industrial hub Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 3 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at some places in both states on January 13.

–IANS

vg/in