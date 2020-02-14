It’s Acharya Pramod versus Ajay Lallu in UP Congress

Lucknow, Feb 18 (IANS) The Congress may have hit rock bottom in recent assembly elections in Delhi but the party remains ‘vibrant’ when it comes to playing the blame game.

After the Jyotiraditya Scindia-Kamal Nath and Milind Deora-Ajay Maken spat, it is now time for Uttar Pradesh to jump into the arena.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, in a tweet, has taken strong exception to the fact that UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, MP P.L. Punia and others wore a blue ‘angavastram’ while protesting during a ‘save reservation’ march on Sunday.

Krishnam tweeted, “Neele patke ke saath neela jhanda bhi haathi walal utha lo. Phir sab Dalit vote hume mil jayege. Indira Gandhi aur Rajiv Gandhi ki Congress ko yeh shobha nahin deta” (With the blue scarf, pick up the blue flag with the elephant. We will get all Dalit votes by doing so. This is not appropriate for the Congress of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi).

Though the UP Congress has not yet reacted to the tweet, but Krishnam seems to have found many takers in the party.

“This new leadership in the party is doing more damage than good to the Congress in UP. Ajay Kumar Lallu is slowly turning into a dictator and does not listen to anyone because, he claims, he enjoys the confidence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. There is a simmering rage within the party against the state leadership which will blow up the party’s prospects in the next election,” said a former legislator.

The Congress spokespersons refused to comment on the development claiming that they were not aware of what had happened.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket.

–IANS

amita/skp/