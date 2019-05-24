It’s all about heritage for Indian travellers

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) What do Indian travellers look for while picking a holiday destination? As many as 88 per cent of Indians are more likely to travel to a heritage place, according to a survey.

A family travel trend survey, conducted by Airbnb in partnership with personal genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe, revealed an increase in heritage-led domestic travel, read a statement.

Almost 60 per cent of Indians would rather travel domestically to better understand the heritage and culture of India, as compared to approximately half of the respondents who would prefer travelling to Western Europe.

In the last five years, as many as 88 per cent of Indians said they are more likely to travel to a place of ‘heritage’ with approximately half of the respondents stating that they would give up eating dessert for a year in exchange for a fully-funded trip to a place of their heritage.

While 89 per cent believe that heritage trips are somewhat more valuable than normal vacations, about 68 per cent strongly agree.

When asked about outbound travel to places of cultural significance, 77 per cent of the respondents agreed that they would travel outside the country to immerse themselves in local cuisines; while 74 per cent would travel to better understand the history of a place.

The survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish. A sample of 1000 adults (18 years or older) in India was surveyed on May 1.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb – India, said: “It is no revelation that the new age traveller is searching for more holistic, unique travel experiences. However, what’s interesting is the curiosity to learn about family origins and be more in sync with their heritage.

“Travellers are now keen on discovering their country for its rich legacy, and are making a shift to choose culture and exploring their roots over other traditional leisure destinations.”

