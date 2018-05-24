It’s been a long time coming: Hollywood on Weinstein’s imminent arrest

New York, May 25 (IANS) As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to police authorities on Friday, Hollywood celebrities like Rose McGowan to Ava DuVernay have said it is “karma”.

McGowan, who alleged last year on Twitter that Weinstein raped her, posted on Instagram: “Today we are one step closer to justice”, reports variety.com.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay also posted that “Karma never loses an address.”

The filmmaker, in addition to serving as a jury member in Cannes, participated in the 82-woman strong march at the festival alongside jury head Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Lea Seydoux and Salma Hayek.

Italian actress Asia Argento flew back to Cannes and stood with DuVernay at the awards ceremony, delivering a powerful address in which she stated: “In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.”

In light of Weinstein’s imminent arrest, Argento posted: “BOOM.”

Actress Annabella Sciorra: Can’t wait!

Lauren Sivan wrote: “It’s been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together plus scream the truth.”

