It’s coming along: Miranda Kerr on wedding plans

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Model Miranda Kerr has dished on her wedding plans with fiance and Evan Spiegel.

Kerr, who was earlier married to actor Orlando Bloom, will soon marry Siegel — Snapchat co-founder and CEO — whom she began dating in 2015 and got engaged to on July 20, 2016.

“It’s coming along, that’s about all I can say,” she teased when asked about the wedding plans, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s very exciting,” Kerr didn’t explain further, but she did say that her dress would be custom-made.

–IANS

nn/rb