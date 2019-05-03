It’s criminal versus Digvijaya in Bhopal: Baghel

Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, here on Sunday, dubbed the election to the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh as a contest between “a criminal and Digvijaya Singh”.

Baghel was in the MP capital to campaign for Congress candidate Singh. During his interaction with reporters, Baghel lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and termed her a habitual criminal.

“In our Chhattisgarh, people know her as a delinquent element. She used to attack people with knives and slippers in Bhilaigarh. She is a habitual criminal. Here the contest is between a criminal and Digvijaya Singh,” he said.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections.

–IANS

