It’s easy to work with Tom: Riz Ahmed

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Emmy Award-winning British Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed says working with actor Tom Hardy in “Venom” was really easy and fun.

“Tom is really, really committed, and I think a lot of people can see that from his performances. So, you know, he got, you know, definitely got into shape as he always does, for this role. And, to be honest, I found it really easy and, and fun working with Tom,” Ahmed said in a statement to IANS.

“You know, I’ve known him for a very long time. And the last time we worked together was 11 years ago. We’ve kept in touch back and forth. And so it was nice to be reunited with him. So it was actually very chill,” added the actor, who essays role of antagonist Carlton Drake in the film.

On his character, he said: “My character is a billionaire industrialist with a background in medical technology who is very worried about the future of humanity. And he feels like mankind will be extinct once the planet collapses ecologically because of everything we’re doing to the environment. And so he’s actually trying to find a solution for that.”

The film stars Hardy as Eddie Brock and as Venom. It follows the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote.

Venom was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3”, where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The movie is intended to be the first film in Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 5.

