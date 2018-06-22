It’s exciting period for me: Guru Randhawa

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa, whose song “High rated Gabru” has been picked for a Bollywood film, says it’s an exciting period for him.

“This is my fourth song that has been picked for a Bollywood film after songs in movies ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’. It’s an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people,” Guru said in a statement.

It was actor Varun Dhawan who suggested “High rated Gabru” to the makers of the upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy “Nawabzaade”.

“Varun paji has been very fond of my original song and he suggested the same to the makers,” said Guru.

“I was all charged when I heard that we were recreating the song with Varun paji. I’ve always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations in lyrics,” he added.

T-Series unveiled the video song “High rated Gabru” on Thursday.

“Nawabzaade” stars Raghav Juyal, Punit J. Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande and also features Varun and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is produced by Remo D’souza and directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

–IANS

nn/mr