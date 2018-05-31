It’s gala time for Sonakshi in London

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be attending a charity gala hosted by the Women’s India Association in London as the brand ambassador of their empowerment program.

The Vintage Glamour charity Ball will be held on Friday at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, read a statement to IANS.

Sonakshi will be aiding the organisation to raise funds for the projects that reflect the ethos of empowering women and children.

“WIA is one of the oldest Indian charitable organisations in the UK which is completely dedicated in its commitment to empowering women and children through education, rehabilitation, life skills and social welfare,” Sonakshi said.

“I feel honoured to be part of the gala this year and help them raise funds for their ongoing effort to reconstruct the place of women and children in our society,” she added.

According to a source, the actress has wrapped up “her shoot for ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ and is amidst prep for ‘Kalank’ and rehearsals for the Dabbang Tour”.

“When this opportunity came her way, she knew it’s something she wanted to pursue given how legitimate their efforts were towards women and children’s initiatives. So she decided to make time for the gala,” the source added.

–IANS

