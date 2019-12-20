It’s now easier for YouTube creators to address copyright issues

San Francisco, Dec 27 (IANS) In a bid to make things easier for creators when dealing with copyright issues, YouTube has updated its Studio Dashboard so that users can now have a clearer view of which videos contain copyrighted material and have the option to quickly removing the offending sections.

The videos tab shows a new column called “Restrictions,” which lets creators quickly see which uploads are affected.

Clicking through shows details like which parts of the video contain the offending media, who initiated the claim and who owns the copyrighted content. If the claim is for a piece of music, the user can replace or mute the track, Engadget reported on Friday.

Notably, copyright disputes between creators and music labels or third-party companies are a consistent problem on the video sharing platform.

This update will help creators keep their videos monetised, but it doesn’t address the underlying issue, the report added.

