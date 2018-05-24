Ivanka Trump granted 7 new trademarks in China

Washington, May 29 (IANS) Seven new trademarks were officially registered to senior White House advisor and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump this month with China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce, the media reported.

The trademarks are for items such as kitchenware, furniture, paper products and cosmetics, reports CNN.

The approvals come as the President remains engaged in trade negotiations with China on a wide range of issues.

The trademarks received preliminary approval in February 2018, and economic tensions between the US and China did not begin in earnest until March.

Trademarks typically take about three months in China to move from preliminary approval to final approval.

Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, said in a statement that the fashion line regularly files for trademarks, especially in areas where trademark infringement is common.

“The brand has filed, updated, and rigorously protected its international trademarks over the past several years in the normal course of business, especially in regions where trademark infringement is rampant,” she said on Monday.

“We have recently seen a surge in trademark filings by unrelated third parties trying to capitalise on the name and it is our responsibility to diligently protect our trademark.”

Since her father’s election, Ivanka Trump has stepped away from the management of her business, though she still retains an ownership stake, CNN reported.

She is not legally required to sell all her assets in order to work in the White House, though she is subject to rules for federal employees that prohibit her from participating in matters in which she has a financial interest.

–IANS

ksk